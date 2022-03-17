Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $465.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $305.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.90.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

