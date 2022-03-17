General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lowered by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.65 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

