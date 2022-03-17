Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Up 14%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was up 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 630,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 321,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a market cap of $260.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 429,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genetron by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 281,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genetron by 463.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genetron by 125.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 203,616 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

