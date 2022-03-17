Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ THRM remained flat at $$74.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

