George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.17.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.