George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
