GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £10,086.78 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 17,391 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.78 ($13,116.75).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 18,018 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,121.04).

GETB stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.42.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

