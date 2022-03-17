Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,294 shares of company stock worth $16,257,182. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

