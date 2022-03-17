Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6,379.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

