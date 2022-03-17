Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

