Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $128.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

