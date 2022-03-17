Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3,376.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.