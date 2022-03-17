Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10,736.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

