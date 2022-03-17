Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

COP opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.