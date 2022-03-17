Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2,373.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $656.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

