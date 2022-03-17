Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

GTLB stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 129,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,330. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

