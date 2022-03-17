Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.
GTLB stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 129,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,330. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.