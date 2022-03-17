Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 473.15 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £62.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

