Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 473.15 ($6.15) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.05. The firm has a market cap of £62.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.