Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 42,759 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
TSE GIL opened at C$47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.