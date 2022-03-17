Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 42,759 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

TSE GIL opened at C$47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

