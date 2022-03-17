GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. The company has a market cap of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
