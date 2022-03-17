Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 341,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,696. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

