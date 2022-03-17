GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GOCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

