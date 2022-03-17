GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

