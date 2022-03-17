Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $137,865.54 and approximately $46,971.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

