GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:GOLD opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. GoldMining has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.59.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

