GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:GOLD opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. GoldMining has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.59.
About GoldMining
