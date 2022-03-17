Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17,397.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.55 or 0.06868668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,962.25 or 1.00071452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

