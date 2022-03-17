Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,815,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 3,932,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.