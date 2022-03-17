Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 53,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 265,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$149.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

