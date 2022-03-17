Gregory P. Hill Sells 77,394 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HES opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 37.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 50.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

