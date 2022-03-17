Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

GFM stock opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £183.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.79.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.