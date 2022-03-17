GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 1,222,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,098. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

