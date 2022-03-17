Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $51.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.