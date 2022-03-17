Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

