Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 4.5%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 686,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,355,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.86.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

