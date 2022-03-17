Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 4.5%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 686,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,355,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.86.
Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)
