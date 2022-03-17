H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 1,065,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. H.I.S. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
