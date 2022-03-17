H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 160 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.