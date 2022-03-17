Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
