Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

