Halving Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars.

