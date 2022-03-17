Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €181.67 ($199.64).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($168.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €161.77. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

