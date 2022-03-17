Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Raised to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HVRRF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
HVRRF stock opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $162.74 and a 12-month high of $203.15.
Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.
