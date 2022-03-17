HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

