Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.68) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

