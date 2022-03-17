Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($252.75) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.40 ($240.00).

MTX opened at €213.00 ($234.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.09. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

