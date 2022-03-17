HC Wainwright Lowers AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

