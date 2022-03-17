Head-To-Head Comparison: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & The Competition

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2533 2973 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 216.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.16 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 22.85

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

