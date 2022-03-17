Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HCSG opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

