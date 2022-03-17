HedgeTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,730.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $153.56 million and approximately $120,730.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

