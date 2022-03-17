Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

