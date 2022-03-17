Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

