Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 192,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,710. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.