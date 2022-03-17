Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells £546,660.24 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($26.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,008.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,236.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

