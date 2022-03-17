Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 9.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 46,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,505,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $935.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,852 shares of company stock valued at $669,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 163,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

